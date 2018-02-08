El Barcelona Lassa cae en Israel y prácticamente se despide de la Euroliga

That is the way to do it!



Victoria de Unicaja ante el Anadolu Efes

El Baskonia claudica ante el Panathinikos

Triunfo del Valencia frente al líder

El FC Barcelona Lassa perdió en Israel ante el Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv (94-82) en el primer y quizá último partido decomo técnico interino y sin reacción visible en los jugadores a la marcha de Sito Alonso, pues los blaugranas,, estuvieron de nuevo intermitentes y acabaron hundidos un partido que llegaron a dominar.Ni el efecto de cambio de técnico, pese a que será en breve que el club anunciará quién dirigirá al equipo hasta final de temporada, ni el estar ante un partido clave sirvió para mejorar lejos del Palau Blaugrana. El Barça Lassa, con esta decimoquinta derrota, se queda ya a cinco triunfos del corte del 'playoff ' marcado precisamente por el Maccabi.Una eliminación no matemática pero sí consumada salvo milagro. Una reacción total que deberá buscar el nuevo técnico para evitar que sus jugadores tengan esa doble cara que, en su versión mala, les condena. Empezó bien el equipo, y reaccionó a un mal primer momento, pero al final del choqueLlegó el Barça a estar por delante en el marcador en el último cuarto (70-71 con canasta de Navarro) pero fueron incapaces los jugadores de amarrar el partido. El Maccabi subió su intensidad, recuperó el mejor acierto y se fue de nuevo en el marcadorque fue su máxima en el partido.El primer y el tercer cuartos fueron blaugranas, inusual en el equipo pues es donde suelen tener los ya famosos y habituales bajones de rendimiento. Por contra, esta vez fue el segundo cuarto (24-15) donde la falta de visión ofensiva llevó al Barça a pasar de un 11-20 en el primer periodo a un 37-26, sometidos al yugo de Norris Cole o, al final, de Pierre Jackson (14 y 18 puntos respectivamente).Fue Jackson, precisamente, quien con un final de infarto dio el triunfo a los suyos, que están cada vez más cerca de comprar el billete para los 'playoffs'. Ante un Barça sin rumbo, con Thomas Heurtel siendo el mejor en ataque (18 puntos y 10 asistencias), Jackson vio la vía al triunfo abierta de par en par y entró sin contemplaciones en ella.Alfred Julbe, tras entrenar al equipo y dirigirlo en una de las pistas más calientes de la Euroliga, regresará en breve al filial que venía comandando hasta la destitución de Sito Alonso. Pero a la espera de confirmarse la llegada del nuevo entrenador, Julbe se dejó la piel en Tel Aviv y dio su toque personal dando entrada en el quinteto inicial al joven '4' letón Rodions Kurucs, que en sus 8 minutos no pudo anotar.Unicaja Málaga consiguió la victoria (81-68) ante Anadolu Efes en un choque que el conjunto español dominó con superioridad pero que se complicó en los dos últimos cuartos para el cuadro de Joan Plaza, queen los últimos minutos.El cuadro malagueño afrontó un partido vital en sus aspiraciones por alcanzar puestos de 'play-off' lo antes posible sin Nemanja Nedovic y Jeff Brooks, ambos lesionados. Enfrente, un Anadolu Efes que fue inferior al conjunto español, sobre todo en el rebote, pero que puso en aprietos a un Unicaja que cometió hasta 19 pérdidas y que se vino abajo en los minutos finales.Fue entonces cuando Waczynski apareció para sentenciar el encuentro con dos triples salvadores que pusieron tierra de por medio. Esta victoria, con suspense incluido, acaba con la mala suerte del conjunto andaluz, que corta su particular mala racha después de encadenar, ambas por una mínima diferencia.Unicaja comenzó el encuentro dominando y siendo superior a su rival, en el que únicamente Zoran Dragic, en su regreso a Málaga, fue el único en poner en problemas a la defensa de los de Plaza. Anadolu se mostró muy errático y tanto Carlos Suárez como Sasu Salin supieron aprovecharlo. El cuadro malagueño(14-6, al término de los 10 minutos), sobre todo el defensivo, con un James Augustine imponente.En el segundo parcial, Unicaja cometió más pérdidas, algo que dio alas a los pupilos de Ergin Ataman en su objetivo de acercarse más en el marcador. Los turcos defendieron mejor y en los locales, Giorgi Shermadini intentó imponer su ley en el poste bajo, con un Adam Waczynski funcionando desde el perímetro.que realizó ataques rápidos, cortos y precipitados en muchas ocasiones. El conjunto de Plaza se fue al descanso con el partido bajo su control (40-28).El equipo turco siguió pecando de demasiados desajustes defensivos y el español de más pérdidas, quizás el único aspecto en el que los de Joan Plaza no fueron superiores a Anadolu. Aún así, el conjunto malacitano no acusó el problema y consiguió la máxima ventaja del encuentro (52-35). No obstante,hizo a los pupilos de Ataman colocarse a 10 en el ecuador del tercer cuarto y terminar a ocho puntos de Unicaja tras unos buenos minutos de Derrick Brown y Bryant Dunston en el club otomano, que hizo 27 puntos en el cuarto.Los visitantes trataron de hacer bueno su tercer asalto en los últimos 10 minutos. Errick Mccollum acercó a los suyos a sólo seis puntos (65-59) ante un Unicaja con muchas dificultades en la circulación del balón y una gran espesura en ataque. Unicaja se complicó la vida en exceso en los últimos dos cuartos y el choque llegó prácticamente igualado a los últimos tres minutos.Fue ahí cuando apareció el polaco Waczynski para, con dos triples consecutivos, volver a otorgar una ventaja de 10 puntos a los suyos sentenciando el partidoa Unicaja en Euroliga. De esta manera, el conjunto de Joan Plaza sigue con opciones de entrar en el 'top-8' mientras que Anadolu Efes se hunde en la última posición.El Baskonia no pudo completar la remontada ante el Panathinikos y acabó claudicando en el fortín del OAKA (80-76) en la jornada 22 de la Euroliga, una derrota que supone un paso atrás en sus aspiraciones del 'Top 8', posición que aún tiene a dos victorias.Cuando todo parecía perdido a falta de 2:20 con +12 para los griegos, más aún cuando los vitorianos arrancaron mejor el partido, los visitantes sacaron su orgullo y con un arreón final llegaron a colocarse a 4 puntos y con posesión a favor.Matt Janning (4/5 en triples)y los griegos se acabaron imponiendo merced al gran partido de Kenny Gabriel (15 puntos) y James Gist (15), que redujeron a cenizas el trabajo de Tornike Shengelia para sostener a los suyos cuando perdían por 18 a falta de 12 minutos. Remontada incompleta ante un 'PAO', inexpugnable en casa (11-1).Los de Pedro Martínez aprovecharon el inicio de alto voltaje que se vive en el OAKA tras de la sanción de 12 meses a su presidente Dimitris Giannakopoulos tras publicar mensajes de crítica a los árbitros. El poderío interior de Voigtmann y la anotación de Shengelia sometió en el inicio (11-18, minuto 6) a los jugadores locales, que no estuvieron presentes durante el himno de la Euroliga a modo de protesta.Los griegos, de la mano de Gist, que, despertaron y le dieron la vuelta al choque con un Gabriel sobresaliente desde el perímetro (4/7). Nikos Pappas tomó el relevo y, con cinco puntos consecutivos, logró una ligera ventaja para los suyos de cara al descanso (46-40).Finalizada la primera parte y con los locales de menos a más, la dinámica continuó en el inicio del tercer parcial con la vuelta del mejor Gist bajo los aros y el acierto exterior con Pappas y KC Rivers, que abrieron brecha en el marcador (67-49, minuto 28).El Baskonia, por su parte,, y nada efectivo en ataque -una canasta en cinco minutos-. Solo Shengelia, que aportó 7 puntos en el tercer parcial, mantenía a los suyos con opciones de victoria de cara el último cuarto (67-53).En los últimos minutos lo vitorianos igualaron el ritmo de canastas de los helenos y, con una notable mejora defensiva, poco a poco fueron mostrando mejores sensaciones. A falta de poco más de dos minutos, los de Xavi Pascualpero dos triples de Janning y Luca Vildoza, junto a una canasta de Ilimane Diop, pusieron a los de Pedro Martínez a 4.El propio Jannning tuvo un triple para situar a los suyos a un punto a falta de 25 segundos, pero lo falló y el Panathinaikos se llevó una victoria necesaria para consolidarse arriba ante un Baskonia que, aunque se complica sus aspiraciones,que ocupa Maccabi Tel Aviv.El Valencia Basket derrotó al líder de la Euroliga , el CSKA Moscú, gracias al sensacional partido de Alberto Abalde (17 puntos, Erick Green (19) y Bojan Dublejvic, que regresó a la competición tras lesión con 18 puntos en su haber.El triunfo sobre el gigante ruso permite a los pupilos deseguir creyendo en la clasificación para cuartos de final, aunque para ello necesitaría casi un milagro. Los 'taronja', al menos, no se dejaron llevar y salieron a cautivar a su público.La Fonteta tardó muy poco en disfrutar con el juego de los suyos. El buen hacer de, en el bando rival, no impidió que el Valencia fuese cogiendo pese en el partido y en el marcador. Fue precisamente el base francés, ex del equipo español, quién tiró del carro para dar las primeras ventajas al CSKA.El equipo de Dimitrios Itoudis fue a rebufo de un Valencia que, el más oportuno de todos con tres aciertos desde el perímetro, los mismos que su compañero pero con menos intentos. Ahí intentó despertar el cuadro moscovita aunque De Colo, solo, no fue suficiente.Los 30 puntos del jugador internacional y los 27 de Will Clyburn, una apisonadora este jueves, no valieron para cuestionar un triunfo local que fue muy sufrido.No podía ser de otra forma ante el campeón de Europa del pasado curso., Valencia sacó la casta y aguantó para llevarse la victoria y seguir creciendo. Los de Vidorreta están a cuatro triunfos de la zona de 'playoff' a falta de ocho jornadas.