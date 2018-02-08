El Barcelona Lassa cae en Israel y prácticamente se despide de la Euroliga

.@MaccabitlvBC tightens its grip on 8th place and the playoffs.— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 8 de febrero de 2018
Highlights... pic.twitter.com/0J3bFInbgO
That is the way to do it!— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 8 de febrero de 2018
Tomic gets to the basket and slams it home ??#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/mstNW0kVnK
Mo Soluade comes from nowhere for the block ?#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/Tyo4P8rJgB— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 8 de febrero de 2018
James Augustine goes ?? ?? for the rejection.#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/xXDriyMLyN— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 8 de febrero de 2018
Saint Nick ??— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 8 de febrero de 2018
The patience and the no-look pass from @Nick_Calathes15 to that man Gist... again#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/DRb31NPFZb
It's a Thursday night block party!@ErickGreen with this one for @valenciabasket #7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/UXFnrkba0l— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 8 de febrero de 2018
|Lo último
|Lo más leído