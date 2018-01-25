Servicios
25 de enero de 2018
25.01.2018
24 Horas de Daytona: Todo lo que hay que saber sobre la prueba

Te explicamos las claves de la carrera de resistencia que Fernando Alonso afronta desde este jueves

25.01.2018 | 13:01
Fernando Alonso disputa este fin de semana las 24 Horas de Daytona, su segunda incursión en el automovilismo externo a la Fórmula 1 tras su aventura en las 500 Millas de Indianápolis el pasado año. El asturiano quiere seguir explorando nuevos caminos y, tras su renovación con McLaren, busca seguir expandiendo su horizonte en Estados Unidos. Las 24 Horas de Daytona, al igual que Indianápolis y Le Mans, suponen una jornada de esfuerzo extremo. Desgranamos las claves de una cita que da comienzo a la temporada del bicampeón del mundo de F1.

Clasificación, categorías y horarios


Los monoplazas que compiten en las 24 Horas de Daytona se agrupan en dos categorías: prototipos y GT. La primera categoría a su vez incluye dos tipos de coches, los Daytona Prototypes y los LMP2 (aquí compite Alonso). Por su parte, la categoría GT engloba a los GT Le Mans y los GT Daytona.

Los prototipos son los reyes de la prueba. Su velocidad máxima ronda los 320 km/hora y son coches que, al contrario que los F1, tienen la cabina de pilotaje cubierta y un morro mucho más aparatoso que los del Gran Circo.

 


Los primeros entrenamientos libres arrancan en la tarde del jueves (15.20, hora peninsular), pero no será hasta las 22.45 de la noche cuando comiencen las sesiones de clasificación en las distintas categorías. La carrera comenzará el sábado (20.40, hora peninsular) y concluirá el domingo sobre la misma hora.

Funcionamiento


Cada equipo dispone de entre 3 y 5 pilotos por coche, con un tiempo de conducción mínimo de 2 horas y máximo de 13 porcada uno de ellos. Los jóvenes británicos Lando Norris y Philip Hanson, ambos de 18 años, son los compañeros de Fernando Alonso en el Ligier JS P217, un coche construido por la francesa Onroak Automotive. El asturiano corre en la escudería United Autosport, propiedad de Zak Brown, su jefe en McLaren.

 

@philhansonracing @landonorris @unitedautosports ?????? #ready

Una publicación compartida de Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) el




Los cambios de piloto, siempre espectaculares, se realizan durante las paradas en boxes y en ellas es necesario cambiar el asiento. Las paradas suelen durar entre 25 y 30 segundos, tiempo mucho más elevado que en la Fórmula 1. En ellas, además del cambio de piloto, se cambian ruedas y se reposta gasolina.




Circuito


El trazado de las 24 Horas de Daytona es el autódromo Daytona International Speedway. Está ubicad en Daytona Beach, una localidad del estado de Florida. Tiene una extensión de 5.730 metros, con largas rectas y otros tramos más lentos con muchas curvas.

El coche de Alonso



Fernando Alonso conducirá un Ligier JS P217, un coche de elaboración francesa con chasis de fibra de carbono modelado y pensado en aprovechar la mayor capacidad aerodinámica. Supera los 600 CV y su motor es un Gibson GK-428 con seis velocidades. Todos los vehículos de esta categoría llevan neumáticos Continental.





Los otros españoles



Además de Fernando Alonso, también compiten en Daytona Dani Juncadella, Miguel Molina y Antonio García. Juncadella, un veterano de los circuitos, toma parte en la misma categoría de Alonso, la LMP2. Por su parte, Molina lo hace en GT Daytona y García participa en GT Le Mans.

Historia



Las 24 Horas de Daytona comenzaron a disputarse en 1962, si bien no fue hasta tres años después cuando se convirtieron en prueba una jornada completa de duración. Carrera de resistencia o también denominado ´endurance´, Porsche es la firma con más triunfos, con 22, seguida por Ferrari con cinco. Los estadounidenses Hurley Haywood -década de los 70- y Scott Pruet -triunfos en 1994, 2007, 2008, 2011 y 2013- son los que acumulan más victorias (5).

