Servicios
15 de enero de 2018
15.01.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Levante-EMV
Valencia
22 / 9º
Alicante
21 / 7º
Castellón
21 / 5º
Superdeporte » Polideportivo
UFC

Se rompe el brazo en el primer asalto y pelea hasta el final

La luchadora de UFC Paige VanZant sufrió una fractura al golpear en la cabeza a su rival Jessica-Rose Clark

16.01.2018 | 15:10
Paige VanZant
Tremenda imagen la que ha dejado la UFC este fin de semana. La luchadora Paige VanZant se rompió el brazo al impactar un golpe contra la cabeza de su rival Jessica-Rose Clark durante el primer asalto. Aún así, y pese al tremendo dolor que sentía, VanZant no quiso abandonar y peleó dos asaltos más con el brazo roto hasta el final del combate. La luchadora estadounidense perdió el combate, pero se ganó el respeto y la admiración de los aficionados a este deporte por su coraje y capacidad de sufrimiento.

Ya en el hospital tras la pelea, VanZant compartía en sus redes sociales una radiografía en la que se podía ver claramente la fractura producida en su brazo derecho, a la vez que reconocía que volverá a pelear "más fuerte que nunca".




Esta es el momento exacto en el que VanZant se fractura el brazo con un golpe sobre la cabeza de su rival:



Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

MÃ¡s informaciÃ³n

Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de SuperdeporteMapa web
Valencia CF
Clasificados
Especiales
superdeporte.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Superdeporte Empresa Editorial, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies