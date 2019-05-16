Vídeo: El pívot de 2,31 que impresiona a la NBA antes del 'draft'

Habrá que estar muy atentos a Tacko Fall en el próximo draft. Su físico, como se puede apreciar en el siguiente vídeo, impresiona. Lo desvela Jonathan Givony, uno de los analistas más prestigiosos en lo que se refiere al sorteo universitario de la NBA.





UCF's Tacko Fall official measurements at the NBA Combine: 7'5 1/4 without shoes, 7'7 with shoes, 289 pounds, 8'2 1/4 wingspan, 10'2 1/2 standing reach, 6.8% body fat. Tacko just broke every figure in our database for height, wingspan and reach, dating back to the 80s. ???? pic.twitter.com/xNNwRuKZcK