Servicios
16 de mayo de 2019
16.05.2019
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Levante-EMV
Valencia
23 / 15º
Alicante
22 / 16º
Castellón
23 / 14º
NBA

Vídeo: El pívot de 2,31 que impresiona a la NBA antes del 'draft'

Tacko Fall ha sido la gran atracción en los entrenamientos previos al sorteo universitario

16.05.2019 | 14:24
Tacko Fall, durante un entrenamiento.
Tacko Fall, durante un entrenamiento.

Habrá que estar muy atentos a Tacko Fall en el próximo draft. Su físico, como se puede apreciar en el siguiente vídeo, impresiona. Lo desvela Jonathan Givony, uno de los analistas más prestigiosos en lo que se refiere al sorteo universitario de la NBA.






El pívot senegalés, de 23 años, ha deslumbrado en el draf combine con sus 2,31 metros (2,26 sin zapatillas) y una envergadura de 2,51. Unas condiciones que nunca se habían visto en los entrenamientos previos al draft gracias también a sus 131 kilos y apenas 6,8% de materia grasa.
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Buscador de deportes

noticias de SuperdeporteMapa web
Fútbol
Baloncesto
Especiales
superdeporte.es
Clasificados
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Superdeporte Empresa Editorial, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies