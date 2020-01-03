Vídeo: Brutal gesto de Luka Doncic con un niño que sufre epilepsia

La estrella de los Dallas Mavericks en la NBA, Luka Doncic, demostró que lo es también fuera de las pistas. Todo se fraguó a través primero de Darrell Armstrong, integrante del staff técnico del equipo texano, que tras ver a un niño con un cartel en la grada no dudó en acercarse hasta él y llevarlo a la pista junto al base esloveno.



El cartel decía lo siguiente: "Mi médico me ha dicho que ir a ver a Luka me ayuda con mi epilepsia. ¡9 meses sin convulsiones!". Luka Doncic no dudó en saludarle durante el calentamiento e incluso fotografiarse con él.





@dallasmavs assistant coach Darrell Armstrong spots a boy holding a sign in the crowd about being seizure-free and helps a young fan meet @luka7doncic. "I'm actually going to meet Luka?" the boys says. #MFFL #Mavs #thisiswhyweplay @NBA #LukaMagic #lukadoncic pic.twitter.com/wVpPZFhQnV — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) January 3, 2020

A follow-up to our buddy, Brayden, who was the superstar of the night! @luka7doncic had one more surprise left for him after the game! #MFFL | #NBA pic.twitter.com/8hCRFit1Om — Mavs Care (@MavsCare) January 3, 2020

Lo mejor, sin embargo, llegaría después. Y es que una vez concluido el choque le regaló sus zapatillas e incluso se las dedicó antes de encaminarse hacia los vestuarios.