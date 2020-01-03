Servicios
03 de enero de 2020
03.01.2020
NBA

Vídeo: Brutal gesto de Luka Doncic con un niño que sufre epilepsia

La estrella de los Mavericks protagoniza una de las imágenes de la temporada

03.01.2020 | 15:13
Luka Doncic, firmando sus zapatillas.
Luka Doncic, firmando sus zapatillas.

La estrella de los Dallas Mavericks en la NBA, Luka Doncic, demostró que lo es también fuera de las pistas. Todo se fraguó a través primero de Darrell Armstrong, integrante del staff técnico del equipo texano, que tras ver a un niño con un cartel en la grada no dudó en acercarse hasta él y llevarlo a la pista junto al base esloveno.

El cartel decía lo siguiente: "Mi médico me ha dicho que ir a ver a Luka me ayuda con mi epilepsia. ¡9 meses sin convulsiones!". Luka Doncic no dudó en saludarle durante el calentamiento e incluso fotografiarse con él.



Lo mejor, sin embargo, llegaría después. Y es que una vez concluido el choque le regaló sus zapatillas e incluso se las dedicó antes de encaminarse hacia los vestuarios.


