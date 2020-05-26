Servicios
NBA

La brutal propina dejada por Andre Drummond, All Star de la NBA

"No podía creerlo, estaba temblando", confesó la camarera cuando fue a recoger la cuenta de la mesa

26.05.2020 | 10:55
Enorme propia de Andre Drummond.
Enorme propia de Andre Drummond.

El pívot titular de los Cavaliers de Cleveland, Andre Drummond, mostró su generosidad al dejar en un restaurante una propina de 1.000 dólares después de pagar una cuenta de 160 dólares. Los hechos ocurrieron este domingo, en el restaurante "Che" de Delray Beach (Florida), y la gran sorpresa de la propina se la llevó la camarera Kassandra Díaz.

"No sabía quién era el cliente hasta que vi la propina en una factura de 164 dólares", comentó Díaz. "Cuando me dieron la tarjeta, fui a poner los datos y la información para cerrar la mesa y no podía creerlo". Díaz escribió en su publicación de Instagram, junto a una foto del recibo, que "de un cheque de 160 dólares, la propina ponía 1.000. Estaba temblando y tenía lágrimas de felicidad después de lo que me dejó".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd . I had no idea who he was, and hadn't seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn't believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn't want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn't describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It's so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd !! #Blessed

Una publicación compartida de —Kasandra Idalia Diaz— (@kaxandra.diaz) el




Drummond, quien está ganando más de 27 millones de dólares esta temporada, respondió: "¡Gracias por ser increíble!" y también agradeció al restaurante por su hospitalidad. Los restaurantes en el condado de Palm Beach reabrieron hace dos semanas al 25% de su capacidad debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, y Díaz dijo que el restaurante había estado "bastante lento" durante la semana pasada.

"No tenía idea de cómo reaccionar, no quería llamar la atención, pero al mismo tiempo no podía describir la cantidad de aprecio que tenía", escribió Díaz. "Es increíble ver a personas que muestran actos de bondad en estos tiempos inciertos. Esta es una historia que nunca olvidaré, ¡¡¡muchas gracias de nuevo @andredrummondd !!" La gerente general del "Che", Daniela Sujoy, le dijo al South Florida Sun-Sentinel que Díaz podría quedarse con la propina completa.

El acto de amabilidad del All Star de la NBA es la segunda gran propina en un restaurante de Florida para llamar la atención este mes, después de que la pasada semana, la exestrella de la Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano (NFL), Chad Johnson, dejara una propina de 1.000 en una cuenta de 37 dólares.

