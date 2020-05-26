La brutal propina dejada por Andre Drummond, All Star de la NBA

El pívot titular de los Cavaliers de Cleveland, Andre Drummond, mostró su generosidad al dejar en un restaurante una propina de 1.000 dólares después de pagar una cuenta de 160 dólares. Los hechos ocurrieron este domingo, en el restaurante "Che" de Delray Beach (Florida), y la gran sorpresa de la propina se la llevó la camarera Kassandra Díaz.
"No sabía quién era el cliente hasta que vi la propina en una factura de 164 dólares", comentó Díaz. "Cuando me dieron la tarjeta, fui a poner los datos y la información para cerrar la mesa y no podía creerlo". Díaz escribió en su publicación de Instagram, junto a una foto del recibo, que "de un cheque de 160 dólares, la propina ponía 1.000. Estaba temblando y tenía lágrimas de felicidad después de lo que me dejó".
Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd . I had no idea who he was, and hadn't seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn't believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn't want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn't describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It's so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd !! #Blessed
