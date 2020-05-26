La brutal propina dejada por Andre Drummond, All Star de la NBA

El pívot titular de los Cavaliers de Cleveland, Andre Drummond, mostró su generosidad al dejar en un restaurante una propina de 1.000 dólares después de pagar una cuenta de 160 dólares. Los hechos ocurrieron este domingo, en el restaurante "Che" de Delray Beach (Florida), y la gran sorpresa de la propina se la llevó la camarera Kassandra Díaz.



"No sabía quién era el cliente hasta que vi la propina en una factura de 164 dólares", comentó Díaz. "Cuando me dieron la tarjeta, fui a poner los datos y la información para cerrar la mesa y no podía creerlo". Díaz escribió en su publicación de Instagram, junto a una foto del recibo, que "de un cheque de 160 dólares, la propina ponía 1.000. Estaba temblando y tenía lágrimas de felicidad después de lo que me dejó".





Drummond, quien, respondió: "¡Gracias por ser increíble!" y también agradeció al restaurante por su hospitalidad. Los restaurantes en el condado de Palm Beach reabrieron hace dos semanas al 25% de su capacidad debido a la pandemia del coronavirus , y Díaz dijo que el restaurante había estado "bastante lento" durante la semana pasada."No tenía idea de cómo reaccionar, no quería llamar la atención, pero al mismo tiempo no podía describir la cantidad de aprecio que tenía", escribió Díaz. "Es increíble ver a personas que muestran actos de bondad en estos tiempos inciertos., ¡¡¡muchas gracias de nuevo @andredrummondd !!" La gerente general del "Che", Daniela Sujoy, le dijo al South Florida Sun-Sentinel que Díaz podría quedarse con la propina completa.