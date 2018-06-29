Servicios
29 de junio de 2018
29.06.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Valencia
28 / 22º
Alicante
29 / 22º
Castellón
30 / 23º
ÚLTIMA HORA
Mundial: El cuadro de España  | Moto GP: Horarios del GP Holanda  | Actualidad del Valencia Basket
Superdeporte » BuZZeando
Virales

La última voluntad de una maestra: mochilas con material escolar en lugar de flores

La idea ha creado una ola de solidaridad que ha hecho que incluso gente ajena también participe

29.06.2018 | 19:21
El funeral de Tammy Waddell lleno de mochilas.

El último deseo de una profesora antes de morir fue que los que acudieran a su funeral no llevasen flores, sino mochilas cargadas de material escolar para donar a los niños más necesitados.
 


Así era Tammy Waddell, una mujer de 58 años que amaba su profesión, y que tuvo la mala suerte de ser una víctima más de un cáncer de colon que desgraciadamente se la llevó a principios de este mes de junio. Hasta entonces, Tammy era feliz dando clases en Georgia, Estados Unidos.

Su felicidad y su pasión por su trabajo no murieron con ella, sino que se contagiaron a todas y cada una de las personas que se acercaron a su funeral con una mochila cargada de ayuda para los niños más necesitados.
Brad Johnson, primo de Tammy, fue quien compartió en Twitter fotografía explicando que ese pasillo de mochilas de la Iglesia se debía a su prima. Tanto el tuit como la fotografía fueron muy compartidos en la red social.
Cerca de un centenar de profesores se acercaron a darle el último adiós a Tammy. También lo hicieron varios estudiantes, muchos de ellos alumnos de la profesora, que quisieron unirse al homenaje de su maestra.
 


Las fotografías compartidas en Internet inspiraron a muchas otras almas caritativas que mostraron interés en participar con la iniciativa creando así una oleada de solidaridad realmente inspiradora. De hecho, en un momento dado, Brad Johnson tuvo que escribir otro tuit donde pedir a todas esas personas que dejasen de traer mochilas y que las donasen a otras escuelas que, seguro, también necesitarían ayuda.
 

Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de SuperdeporteMapa web
Fútbol
Baloncesto
Especiales
superdeporte.es
Clasificados
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Superdeporte Empresa Editorial, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies