23 de octubre de 2018
23.10.2018
Viral

El cantante de Red Hot Chili Peppers, expulsado de un partido de la NBA

Los guardias de seguridad se llevaron a Anthony Kiedis para evitar que la situación fuera a más

23.10.2018 | 13:01

Anthony Kiedis, vocalista del popular grupo estadounidense Red Hot Chili Peppers, también fue protagonista durante el polémico encuentro entre Los Ángeles Lakers y Houston Rockets. La tensión entre ambos equipos generó una pelea entre varios jugadores, entre ellos el base Chris Paul.




Precisamente, es a este último al que Kiedis increpa a pie de cancha mientras Paul abandona la pista. Los guardias de seguridad se llevaron al cantante, quien continúo realizando gestos con el dedo a asistentes de los Rockets, para evitar que la situación fuera a más.

Después del encuentro, fue Flea, el bajista de la banda, quien compartió en Instagram una fotografía de ambos. Además, comentó lo que le había parecido lo ocurrido y que, aunque "se volvió loco al final", se sentía "satisfecho". "Realmente amo con todo mi corazón el baloncesto", concluyó.


