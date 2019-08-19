Brutal ataque del dueño de un restaurante a unos turistas españoles en Albania

Una familia de turistas españoles sufrió hace unos días un impactante ataque en Albania. El dueño de un restaurante en el que habían estado se subió a la parte delantera del coche en el que viajaban e intentó agredirles por haberse quejado de la comida y del servicio del local.





After 3 km the owner tried to open the drivers door, trying to attack him. That was the moment the driver and terrified Spanish tourist managed to escape the enraged restaurant owner. It is said that the owner went mad, after Spanish tourists complained about the bad food. pic.twitter.com/2VA78P4VHj