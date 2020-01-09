Justin Bieber anuncia que sufre la enfermedad de Lyme

Justin Bieber padece la enfermedad de Lyme. El cantante ha desvelado a través de las redes sociales que sufre una dolencia infecciosa que se contrae por la picadura de garrapatas, así como mononucleosis infecciosa, una afección vírica. El artista,de 25 años, decidió hacer público su condición médica para responder a quienes le critican por su aspecto físico.
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP