09 de enero de 2020
09.01.2020
Justin Bieber anuncia que sufre la enfermedad de Lyme

El cantante tiene una dolencia infecciosa que se contrae por la picadura de garrapatas, así como mononucleosis infecciosa, una afección vírica

09.01.2020 | 14:04
Justin Bieber padece la enfermedad de Lyme. El cantante ha desvelado a través de las redes sociales que sufre una dolencia infecciosa que se contrae por la picadura de garrapatas, así como mononucleosis infecciosa, una afección vírica. El artista,de 25 años, decidió hacer público su condición médica para responder a quienes le critican por su aspecto físico.




"Mientras que mucha gente no para de decir que el aspecto de Bieber es terrible, que consume metanfetamina, etc., de lo que no se dan cuenta es de que recientemente he sido diagnosticado con la enfermedad de Lyme", escribió el cantante canadiense. "No solo eso, sino que tuve un grave caso de mononucleosis crónica que afectó a mi piel, funciones cerebrales, energía y el conjunto de mi salud", continuó. No obstante, Bieber ha querido calmar a sus seguidores más fieles: "Han sido un par de años duros, pero estoy teniendo el tratamiento adecuado que ayudará a tratar esta enfermedad que de momento es incurable, y volveré mejor que nunca".



La revelación coincide con el lanzamiento la semana pasada de Yummy, el primer sencillo de Bieber desde hace cuatro años.Los efectos de la enfermedad de Lyme varían en gravedad. En la mayoría de las personas afectadas, la principal señal de la infección es una erupción en la piel acompañada por síntomas de cansancio, dolores de cabeza y fiebre. La enfermedad de Lyme puede progresar hasta afectar al corazón, el sistema nervioso y la piel de las personas infectadas. En los casos más graves, la enfermedad puede causar artritis, encefalopatías y trastornos neurológicos.
