08 de julio de 2020
08.07.2020
La 'llave' más erótica de Randy Orton: desnudo con su mujer

El famoso luchador de la WWE ha sorprendido con este posado en Instagram

08.07.2020 | 20:26
La 'llave' más erótica de Randy Orton: desnudo con su mujer

Un clásico para los aficionados de la WWE como Randy Orton se ha convertido en tendencia en Instagram después de su último posado con su mujer. El luchador ha hecho un 'topless' que ha dejado sin palabras a sus miles de seguidores.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have many flaws. Many. But I believe I am a good man (outside ring, of course) husband, and father. When I miss my fam I look at the 20k photos and videos in my phone and there are so many gems. Found these today, and it brought me back to our family trip to Jamaica. Always a good time when @kim.orton01 is by my side. She not only gives me confidence in myself, but a shoulder to cry on if needed. If I need a swift kick in the ass, she gives it to me. Ive never laughed or loved so hard with another. She is the one person that gets me, and that can guide me when I need it. No one on earth has my back like her. Older I get, the more I love her, the more I am attracted to her, and I can't wait to add to my photo album over the next handful of decades. I will always be 100% yours. Love you baby. ?? #wifeappreciationdayeveryday

Una publicación compartida de Randy Orton (@randyorton) el
