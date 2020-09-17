Sara Kohan y su artístico desnudo embarazada

Preciosas imágenes las que ha dejado Sara Kohan para sus seguidores en Instagram. Dos posados sin ropa muy artísticos y mostrando su figura embarazada. Ella y Javier Hernández están esperando a su segundo bebé.
Woke up this morning with some anxiety about this new baby coming.. not because I'm not excited, grateful or happy but because it feels like I only just got the hang of mum life and getting thrown back into the darkness of the newborn days 14 months after having Noah is so daunting. Being a mum is the best experience in life but also the biggest life shift. I used to crave uncertainty with my life of travel and never knowing what the day would bring to me. When I had Noah my world shifted (something I think happened instinctively as you bring a innocent part of yourself into the world). We moved countries three times in 6 months and looking back I was just living in a haze getting through each day. PPD really did a number on me. I am hoping this time around even with our living situation being certain for now, I can embrace the uncertainty that I used to crave even with two little beings relying on me solely each day. Giving that love and being in the present with both my babies no matter what happens will be the best gift I can give to myself ??