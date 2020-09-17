Servicios
17 de septiembre de 2020
17.09.2020
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Superdeporte
Valencia
28 / 23º
Alicante
30 / 23º
Castellón
30 / 21º
REDES

Sara Kohan y su artístico desnudo embarazada

La pareja de Javier Hernández ha posado de esta manera antes de tener a su segundo hijo

17.09.2020 | 22:25
Sara Kohan y su artístico desnudo embarazada
Sara Kohan y su artístico desnudo embarazada

Preciosas imágenes las que ha dejado Sara Kohan para sus seguidores en Instagram. Dos posados sin ropa muy artísticos y mostrando su figura embarazada. Ella y Javier Hernández están esperando a su segundo bebé.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Waiting for this little miracle ?? ?? film by @tajnihal

Una publicación compartida de Sarah Kohan ?? (@sarahkohan) el



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Waiting this baby out like..... film ?? shot by @tajnihal

Una publicación compartida de Sarah Kohan ?? (@sarahkohan) el



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Woke up this morning with some anxiety about this new baby coming.. not because I'm not excited, grateful or happy but because it feels like I only just got the hang of mum life and getting thrown back into the darkness of the newborn days 14 months after having Noah is so daunting. Being a mum is the best experience in life but also the biggest life shift. I used to crave uncertainty with my life of travel and never knowing what the day would bring to me. When I had Noah my world shifted (something I think happened instinctively as you bring a innocent part of yourself into the world). We moved countries three times in 6 months and looking back I was just living in a haze getting through each day. PPD really did a number on me. I am hoping this time around even with our living situation being certain for now, I can embrace the uncertainty that I used to crave even with two little beings relying on me solely each day. Giving that love and being in the present with both my babies no matter what happens will be the best gift I can give to myself ??

Una publicación compartida de Sarah Kohan ?? (@sarahkohan) el
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

noticias de SuperdeporteMapa web
Fútbol
Baloncesto
Especiales
superdeporte.es
Clasificados
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Superdeporte Empresa Editorial, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies | Preferencias de privacidad