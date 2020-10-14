Un 'movimiento sexy' de Camila Cabello bailando La Bomba

Todo el mundo ha bailado alguna vez 'La Bomba' de King África. Pues bien, Camila Cabello no ha querido ser menos y lo ha hecho a través de un sensual baile con la famosa canción de fondo.
La artista se ha convertido rápidamente en tendencia en las redes sociales al elevar la temperatura de Instagram
cuz it's latin heritage month, and also cuz my choreographers who are also my family and the best people in the world @calvitjr and @sarabiv launched a new clothing line called @rulesdntapply and im here to support and dance like a fool in their clothes (they didn't choreograph this otherwise it would be a lot better LOL) love you