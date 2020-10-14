Servicios
14 de octubre de 2020
14.10.2020
Un 'movimiento sexy' de Camila Cabello bailando La Bomba

La cantante ha colgado este vídeo en redes sociales y está arrasando

14.10.2020 | 19:56
Un 'movimiento sexy' de Camila Cabello bailando La Bomba
Un 'movimiento sexy' de Camila Cabello bailando La Bomba

Todo el mundo ha bailado alguna vez 'La Bomba' de King África. Pues bien, Camila Cabello no ha querido ser menos y lo ha hecho a través de un sensual baile con la famosa canción de fondo.

La artista se ha convertido rápidamente en tendencia en las redes sociales al elevar la temperatura de Instagram
