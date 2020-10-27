Emily Ratajkovski está embarazada

Una de las grandes musas del modelismo en la actualidad ha anunciado que está embarazada. Emily Ratajkovski espera a su primer hijo a sus 29 años junto a su pareja Sebastian Bear-McClard.
La también actriz estadounidense se convirtió en el gran tema del día en todo el mundo al posar en topless en la portada de Vogue y en su Instagram para anunciar la buena noticia y mostrar "cómo ha cambiado su cuerpo" durante las primera 20 semanas de embarazo
"I'm too humbled to have any false notions of control. I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I'm surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder." @voguemagazine