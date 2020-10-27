Servicios
27 de octubre de 2020
27.10.2020
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Superdeporte
Valencia
23 / 11º
Alicante
24 / 11º
Castellón
21 / 10º
REDES

Emily Ratajkovski está embarazada

La top model ha protagonizado la portada de Vogue para dar la buena noticia

27.10.2020 | 17:09
Emily Ratajkovski está embarazada
Emily Ratajkovski está embarazada

Una de las grandes musas del modelismo en la actualidad ha anunciado que está embarazada. Emily Ratajkovski espera a su primer hijo a sus 29 años junto a su pareja Sebastian Bear-McClard.

La también actriz estadounidense se convirtió en el gran tema del día en todo el mundo al posar en topless en la portada de Vogue y en su Instagram para anunciar la buena noticia y mostrar "cómo ha cambiado su cuerpo" durante las primera 20 semanas de embarazo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

20 weeks ?? getting to know my new body

Una publicación compartida de Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) el
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

noticias de SuperdeporteMapa web
Fútbol
Baloncesto
Especiales
superdeporte.es
Clasificados
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Superdeporte Empresa Editorial, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies | Preferencias de privacidad