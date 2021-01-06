Una mujer herida grave en el asalto al Capitolio por los seguidores de Donald Trump

Miles de seguidores del mandatario de EE.UU., Donald Trump, se concentraron ante el Capitolio en Washington y derribaron varias vallas de seguridad, lo que generó choques con la Policía y caóticas escenas a las puertas del Congreso, donde los legisladores abordan la validación formal de triunfo de Joe Biden en las presidenciales.





They're in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling "Trump won that election!" This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT

Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!