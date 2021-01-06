Servicios
06 de enero de 2021
06.01.2021
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Superdeporte
Valencia
18 / 8º
Alicante
19 / 8º
Castellón
17 / 8º
INTERNACIONAL

Una mujer herida grave en el asalto al Capitolio por los seguidores de Donald Trump

Miles de personas sortearon las vallas que delimitaban la protesta por la victoria de Biden en Washington D.C.

06.01.2021 | 21:10
Una mujer herida grave en el asalto al Capitolio por los seguidores de Donald Trump
Una mujer herida grave en el asalto al Capitolio por los seguidores de Donald Trump

Miles de seguidores del mandatario de EE.UU., Donald Trump, se concentraron ante el Capitolio en Washington y derribaron varias vallas de seguridad, lo que generó choques con la Policía y caóticas escenas a las puertas del Congreso, donde los legisladores abordan la validación formal de triunfo de Joe Biden en las presidenciales.



Como consecuencia, la Policía ordenó la evacuación de dos edificios aledaños y el cierre de emergencia del Capitolio.




Por su parte el presidente saliente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, culpó este miércoles a su vicepresidente, Mike Pence, del caos en Washington por no haberse arrogado poderes que no le otorga la Constitución, mientras sus seguidores asaltaban el Capitolio y conseguían entrar.

Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

noticias de SuperdeporteMapa web
Fútbol
Baloncesto
Especiales
superdeporte.es
Clasificados
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Superdeporte Empresa Editorial, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies | Preferencias de privacidad