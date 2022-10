UNSTOPPABLE! @RicardoTen_ 🇪🇸 in the hurt locker after giving it everything in the Men C1 Individual Pursuit Final.



🥇 and his THIRD rainbow jersey at this UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships, making him a World Champion for the ELEVENTH time 🌈@RFECiclismo @swpixtweets pic.twitter.com/vvWHh3l7dP