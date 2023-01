Sevilla want Bryan Gil as priority target for the final days of January, talks will take place with Tottenham 🚨⚪️🇪🇸 #THFC



Sampaoli: “I called Bryan directly, he’s the right player for us as new winger. I already wanted to sign Bryan Gil when I was Olympique Marseille coach”. pic.twitter.com/6W2vP9iTXm