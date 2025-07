El posible sustituto de Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, left, celebrates with team mate Achraf Hakimi after scoring his side's second goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between PSG and Real Madrid in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Associated Press / LaPresse Only italy and spain. EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY ITALY AND SPAIN / Associated Press/LaPresse / LAP