El Manchester United le pone precio a Hojlund, otro fracaso de 'Los Diablos Rojos'

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom), 08/05/2025.- Rasmus Hojlund (2R) of Manchester United takes a selfie with teammates Leny Yoro (L), Amad Diallo (2L) and Patrick Dorgu after scoring the third goal of his team during the UEFA Europa League semi-finals 2nd leg soccer match between Manchester United and Athletic Club, in Manchester, Britain, 08 May 2025. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN / ADAM VAUGHAN / EFE