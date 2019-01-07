Servicios
07 de enero de 2019
07.01.2019
INTERNACIONAL

El supuesto saludo nazi del portero del Palace que escandaliza a la Premier

La foto ha avivado la polémica con el racismo en Inglaterra

07.01.2019 | 13:55
El supuesto saludo nazi del portero del Palace que escandaliza a la Premier
El supuesto saludo nazi del portero del Palace que escandaliza a la Premier

En Inglaterra no está el horno para bollos con el tema del racismo. Sin ir más lejos ante el aumento de incidentes xenófobos la Federación Inglesa (FA) estaba estudiando la posibilidad de reunirse con importantes jugadores de la Premier League para atajarlo. Sin embargo una foto de una cena de los jugadores del Crystal Palace tras su victoria en la FA Cup ha avivado la polémica.



En la imagen se puede observar al fondo al portero, Wayne Hennessey realizando un supuesto saludo nazi con mano en alto y la otra a la zona del bigote. Horas más tarde el futbolista galés emitió un comunicado en Twitter para aclarar la polémica: "Estaba gritando a la persona que hacía la foto para que se diera prisa y con la mano en la boca para que se escuchara más alto el sonido. Ese momento fue captado por la cámara y parece que yo estoy haciendo algo completamente inapropiado. Nunca haría un gesto así y es absolutamente casual. Amor y paz".



Pese a ello el Crystal Palace investigará los hechos por si fueran inapropiados. Un Hennessey que ha perdido la titularidad recientemente en favor del valenciano, Vicente Guaita.

Este no es el único hecho polémico en las últimas semanas. La FA ya anunció que probablemente se sentará con Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) y Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) para estudiar qué hacer contra los actos racistas en la Premier League. El delantero gabonés vivió en sus carnes como la afición del Tottenham Hotspur le lanzaba una piel de plátano tras marcar en el derbi del norte de Londres. Anteriormente también se habían escuchado cánticos de esta índole en Stamford Bridge, hogar del Chelsea FC.



No solo en Inglaterra ha crecido la xenofobia y la violencia. Sin ir más lejos en Italia todavía colean los graves enfrentamientos entre ultras del Inter de Milán y del Napoli. Asimismo en Europa muchos equipos del este, sobre todo rusos, han sido sancionados por graves incidentes violentos como lo ocurrido en los aledaños de San Mamés en el partido de Europa League contra el Spartak de Moscú de la pasada temporada, que se saldó con un Ertzaintza muerto.
