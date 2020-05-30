Servicios
30 de mayo de 2020
30.05.2020
CRISIS DEL COVID-19

Insólito: Así se celebra un título en tiempos de coronavirus

El Red Bull Salzburg se proclamó campeón de la Copa y lo festejó manteniendo la distancia de seguridad

30.05.2020 | 13:45
Imagen de la celebración.
Imagen de la celebración.

El Red Bull Salzburg se proclamó campeón en la final de la Copa de Austria tras vencer al modesto Austria Lustenau, actualmente séptimo en la segunda división, por 5-0 y se convirtió en el primer equipo de Europa en celebrar un título, independientemente de los punteros de las correspondientes ligas suspendidas, en tiempos de coronavirus.



Los peligros de contagio y el riesgo de que la pandemia se extienda hizo que la entrega del título también tuviera medidas de seguridad y distanciamiento social. En un estadio sin público, el capitán del equipo austriaco cogió la copa y lo alzó ante sus compañeros, mientras estos estaban situados, sobre la tarima protocolaria, manteniendo el metro de separación entre ellos. Además, fueron pasándose el trofeo uno a uno para que todos pudieran disfrutar del logro obtenido.
