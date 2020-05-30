Insólito: Así se celebra un título en tiempos de coronavirus

El Red Bull Salzburg se proclamó campeón en la final de la Copa de Austria tras vencer al modesto Austria Lustenau, actualmente séptimo en la segunda división, por 5-0 y se convirtió en el primer equipo de Europa en celebrar un título, independientemente de los punteros de las correspondientes ligas suspendidas, en tiempos de coronavirus.





???? Red Bull Salzburg lift the ÖFB Cup and the trophy lift is unlike anything you've seen before.



The powerhouse of Austrian football beat 2nd tier, Lustenau 5-0 in the Final with players forced to stay on designated spots during the celebrations as the trophy was passed around! pic.twitter.com/XgQuyN4ymh