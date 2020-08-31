El calendario del CD Castellón para la 20/21

Entre las más de 100.000 posibilidades de calendario, la suerte quiso que el 12.751 fuera el número que determinó el orden de LaLiga para la 19/20. Cinco representantes de cinco colectivos que han estado al pie del cañón (emergencias sanitarias, limpiadores, profesores, cuerpos de seguridad del Estado y médicos) durante la pandemia ejercieron de 'mano inocente' en el sorteo en el Salón Luis Aragonés de Las Rozas.
El calendario del CD Castellón para LaLiga 20/21
- JORNADA 1: Ponferradina - CD Castellón (13/09/2020)
- JORNADA 2: CD Castellón - Málaga (20/09/2020)
- JORNADA 3: Logroñés - CD Castellón (27/09/2020)
- JORNADA 4: CD Castellón - Leganés (04/10/2020)
- JORNADA 5: Fuenlabrada - CD Castellón (11/10/2020)
- JORNADA 6: CD Castellón - Lugo (18/10/2020)
- JORNADA 7: Las Palmas - CD Castellón (21/10/2020)
- JORNADA 8: CD Castellón - Girona (25/10/2020)
- JORNADA 9: CD Castellón - Almería (28/10/2020)
- JORNADA 10: Sporting - CD Castellón (01/11/2020)
- JORNADA 11: Oviedo - CD Castellón (08/11/2020)
- JORNADA 12: CD Castellón - Cartagena (15/11/2020)
- JORNADA 13: Rayo Vallecano - CD Castellón (22/11/2020)
- JORNADA 14: CD Castellón - Alcorcón (25/11/2020)
- JORNADA 15: Mirandés - CD Castellón (29/11/2020)
- JORNADA 16: CD Castellón - Real Zaragoza (02/12/2020)
- JORNADA 17: Mallorca - CD Castellón (06/12/2020)
- JORNADA 18: CD Castellón - Albacete (13/12/2020)
- JORNADA 19: Sabadell - CD Castellón (20/12/2020)
- JORNADA 20: CD Castellón - Tenerife (03/01/2021)
- JORNADA 21: Espanyol - CD Castellón (10/01/2021)
- JORNADA 22: CD Castellón - Sporting (24/01/2021)
- JORNADA 23: Almería - CD Castellón (31/01/2021)
- JORNADA 24: CD Castellón - Mirandés (07/02/2021)
- JORNADA 25: CD Castellón - Fuenlabada (14/02/2021)
- JORNADA 26: Girona - CD Castellón (21/02/2021)
- JORNADA 27: CD Castellón - Las Palmas (28/02/2021)
- JORNADA 28: Leganés - CD Castellón (07/03/2021)
- JORNADA 29: CD Castellón - Sabadell (14/03/2021)
- JORNADA 30: Lugo - CD Castellón (21/03/2021)
- JORNADA 31: CD Castellón - Espanyol (28/03/2021)
- JORNADA 32: Albacete - CD Castellón (31/03/2021)
- JORNADA 33: CD Castellón - Oviedo (04/04/2021)
- JORNADA 34: Alcorcón - CD Castellón (11/04/2021)
- JORNADA 35: CD Castellón - Mallorca (18/04/2021)
- JORNADA 36: Tenerife - CD Castellón (25/04/2021)
- JORNADA 37: CD Castellón - Logroñés (02/05/2021)
- JORNADA 38: Cartagena - CD Castellón (09/05/2021)
- JORNADA 39: CD Castellón - Ponferradina (16/05/2021)
- JORNADA 40: Zaragoza - CD Castellón (19/05/2021)
- JORNADA 41: CD Castellón - Rayo Vallecano (23/05/2021)
- JORNADA 42: Málaga - CD Castellón (30/05/2021)
Aquí puedes consultar el calendario íntegro de Primera División