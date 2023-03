News #Gvardiol: Leipzig bosses definitely want to keep him until 2024! They are not considering a sale in summer. We understand that an offer of around €100m wouldn’t change their mind. Many clubs interested: Real Madrid, #CFC, #MCFC, #LFC … @philipphinze24 @SkySportDE 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/XrEIqB1Wus