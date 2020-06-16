Servicios
16 de junio de 2020
16.06.2020
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Superdeporte
Levante-EMV
Valencia
27 / 18º
Alicante
27 / 19º
Castellón
27 / 18º
VÍDEOS
Los goles de la 29ª jornada de LaLiga Santander  | Los goles de la 33ª jornada de LaLiga SmartBank

Oficial | Moses Simon se despide

El Nantes ejecuta su opción de compra y el nigeriano dice adiós: "Os llevaré en mi corazón"

16.06.2020 | 13:58
Oficial | Moses Simon se despide
Oficial | Moses Simon se despide

Moses Simon se ha despedido del Levante UD. El nigeriano, en sus perfiles sociales, ha confirmado que ficha por el Nantes en propiedad. A partir de ahora el propietario de sus derechos, hasta 2024, es el club francés. Los granotas, eso sí, se reservan un porcentaje sobre una futura venta. "Siempre estarán en mi corazón", ha posteado en su despedida "formal".



Hace unos días, el propio Simon reconocía en su país que su sueño es jugar en la Premier League. Y es que, su revalorización de mercado tras haber jugado cedido en la Liga Conforama es incontestable. En Orriols estaban al día de la posibilidad incluso de que se concretara una oferta por él desde China. Y el Nantes, tal y como confirmó oficialmente ya este lunes, ha ejecutado la opción de compra cinco millones que tenía. No ha necesitado que por goles y partidos fuese obligatoria.





La cancelación del campeonato francés pilló a Moses a un paso de cumplir con los requisitos, pero la decisión estaba tomada. Ni siquiera la lesión que sufrió a última hora, pese a la intranquilidad granota, fue un impedimento. Él mismo  lo confirmó: "Tranquilos, estoy bien".

Buenos números


Cinco goles y cinco asistencias en 26 partidos avalan su buena temporada en Francia. Para el Levante el traspaso es oxígeno en vena de cara a sus cuentas. Deportivamente, pese a su elevado coste de amortización, se pierde a un futbolista que habría tenido hueco en la plantilla tras una primera temporada en la que no llegó nunca a aclimatarse.



Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Superdeporte Levante UD
noticias de SuperdeporteMapa web
Fútbol
Baloncesto
Especiales
superdeporte.es
Clasificados
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Superdeporte Empresa Editorial, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies | Preferencias de privacidad