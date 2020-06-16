Oficial | Moses Simon se despide

Moses Simon se ha despedido del Levante UD. El nigeriano, en sus perfiles sociales, ha confirmado que ficha por el Nantes en propiedad. A partir de ahora el propietario de sus derechos, hasta 2024, es el club francés. Los granotas, eso sí, se reservan un porcentaje sobre una futura venta. "Siempre estarán en mi corazón", ha posteado en su despedida "formal".





I want to use this opportunity to formally say goodbye to everybody at @LevanteUD

D fans,Technical crew,Management and my Teammates for the love nd acceptance you guys will always be in my heart

To my new family @fcnantes Cheers to more better things to come by the grace of God?? pic.twitter.com/G1ob20vROM