Servicios
07 de marzo de 2019
07.03.2019
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Levante-EMV
Valencia
20 / 10º
Alicante
21 / 9º
Castellón
18 / 9º
REDES SOCIALES

Marc Márquez y Jorge Lorenzo aceptan el reto viral de Fernando Alonso

El piloto asturiano les invitó, junto a David Bisbal, a participar en #theplankaschallenge , una iniciativa de su novia, Linda Morselli

07.03.2019 | 21:51
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Pese a estar en las horas previas del inicio del Mundial de MotoGP, Marc Márquez y Jorge Lorenzo, compañeros en Honda desde este año, han sacado tiempo para participar en el reto que les lanzó Fernando Alonso a través de las redes sociales el pasado miércoles.

El piloto asturiano les invitó a participar en el desafío #theplankaschallenge impulsado por su novia, Linda Morselli (anterior pareja sentimental de Valentino Rossi) y que consiste en mantenerse en plancha para fortalezer las abdominales durante un tiempo determinado



Fernando Alonso, además, citó también en su reto a David Bisbal, quien fue el primero en aceptarlo, para nominar a su vez al cantautor Sebastián Yatra, a Alberto Contador y a Jesús Calleja.




Marc Márquez, por su parte, tampoco se lo pensó y rebotó el reto a su hermano Álex Márquez, a Carlos Sainz Jr. y al futbolista Joaquín.




Del mismo modo, Jorge Lorenzo se atrevió con el reto aunque con menor tiempo y prometió hacerlo más completo después del Gran Premio de Catar.



Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Próxima carrera

10 de marzo

GP de Qatar

Circuito de Losail

En directo

Horarios:

Moto GP
18:00h
Moto 2
16:20h
Moto 3
15:00h
 

Los pilotos españoles, en Twitter

noticias de SuperdeporteMapa web
Fútbol
Baloncesto
Especiales
superdeporte.es
Clasificados
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Superdeporte Empresa Editorial, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies