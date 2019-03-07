Marc Márquez y Jorge Lorenzo aceptan el reto viral de Fernando Alonso

Pese a estar en las horas previas del inicio del Mundial de MotoGP, Marc Márquez y Jorge Lorenzo, compañeros en Honda desde este año, han sacado tiempo para participar en el reto que les lanzó Fernando Alonso a través de las redes sociales el pasado miércoles.
El piloto asturiano les invitó a participar en el desafío #theplankaschallenge impulsado por su novia, Linda Morselli (anterior pareja sentimental de Valentino Rossi) y que consiste en mantenerse en plancha para fortalezer las abdominales durante un tiempo determinado
Acepto el reto de @alo_oficial y también empiezo en el día 11— David Bisbal (@davidbisbal) 7 de marzo de 2019
Nomino a @SebastianYatra @albertocontador @JesusCalleja y todo mi club de fans a participar. #Theplankas pic.twitter.com/aUVYUZJhlK
Me sumo al reto de @alo_oficial #theplankaschallenge! Yo empiezo desde 1 minuto y quiero retar a mi hermano @alexmarquez73, @Carlossainz55 y a @joaquinarte a ver si se animan!???? pic.twitter.com/ck3sBbzwd4— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) 7 de marzo de 2019
Thank you @fernandoalo_oficial for nominating me to #theplankaschallenge! I nominate @maxverstappen1, @gianlucavacchi, @ramazzotti_eros and to all the fans who want to try it! This weekend we have the first GP in Qatar and I will not be able to complete the challenge immediately, but I will do it at the end of the month ?? Good luck! #theplankas
10 de marzo
Horarios:
Calendario MotoGP 2019
|10-03
|Qatar
|Losail
|31-03
|Argentina
|Termas Río Hondo
|14-04
|Austin
|Las Américas
|05-05
|España
|Jerez
|19-05
|Francia
|Le Mans
|02-06
|Italia
|Mugello
|16-06
|Catalunya
|Montmeló
|30-06
|Holanda
|Assen
|07-07
|Alemania
|Sachsenring
|04-08
|República Checa
|Brno
|11-08
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|25-08
|Gran Bretaña
|Silverstone
|15-09
|San Marino
|Misano
|22-09
|Aragón
|Motorland
|06-10
|Tailandia
|Chang
|20-10
|Japón
|Motegi
|27-10
|Australia
|Philip Island
|03-11
|Malasia
|Sepang
|17-11
|Valencia
|Cheste