La boda secreta de Pau Gasol y Catherine McDonnell

Pau Gasol y Catherine McDonnell podrían haberse dado el 'sí quiero' este fin de semana en una ceremonia íntima y sorpresa a la que acudieron sus familias y amigos en un hotel de San Francisco, aprovechando además que el sábado el español cumplía 39 años.
Han sido las amigas de la financiera californiana las que ha hecho saltar todas las alarmas, después de colgar en sus redes sociales una imagen de una botella de champán y un plato con fresas en el que se podía leer Cat y Pau y escribir en la publicación "en el fin de semana de su boda ella todavía nos envía esto" y un mensaje con el deseo de que la pareja pasase buen fin de semana.
My heart is so full after a weekend filled with love and laughter with all of my favorite ladies (and a few more who couldn't make it, but were there in spirit, you know who you are!). ?? Thank you for being the most amazing women in the world and a big shout out to @jolodato @roxannepavee @kelleysteuerer and @stefcoveco for helping pull this all together in under 10 days. It was nonstop fun from massages, to facials, to IVs, to makeup, to hair, to nails, to the coolest yacht, to an amazing house, to a special kitty cat soul cycle class, to fun bridal games, to custom cakes/slideshows in the middle of a club, to adorable pool floats and other meow decor, to the yummiest restaurants and meals, to Miguel, to an amazing Chef, to the sickest swag bags, and most of all... to the best company! I can't thank everyone enough... my abs are sore from laughing, my jaw is tight from smiling and my heart is still singing! It was MAGICAL! ???#catslastmeow #tallestbridalcrewever #bootymadeherfaint
