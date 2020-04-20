Jon Rahm emboca un 'putt' con una copa de vino

El golfista español Jon Rahm, número 2 del mundo, ha participado en un reto solidario que consiste en embocar un 'putt' bebiendo al mismo tiempo un copa de vino con el que el PGA Tour, el circuito estadounidense, ha recaudado junto a una bodega de California 100.000 dólares para organizadores de caridad.
Can you sink it while you drink it? Thank you for the nomination palmerpga who started a great initiative to support PGA Tour charities, and with the help with meiomiwines who donated $100k, they created this fun€ https://t.co/1AYcQ8dX6f— Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) April 20, 2020
Can you sink it while you drink it? Thank you for the nomination @palmerpga who started a great initiative to support PGA Tour charities, and with the help with @meiomiwines who donated $100k, they created this fun challenge! I nominate @rickiefowler @philmickelson @rorymcilroy good luck! Una gran labor la que está haciendo Ryan Palmer para apoyar a organizaciones de caridad del PGA your. Con el apoyo de Vinos Meiomi que ha donado 100 mil dólares a esta causa han creado este challenge, meter un putt con una mano bebiendo de una copa de vino. Esta claro que este aún gran reto para los españoles!
