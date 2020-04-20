Servicios
GOLF

Jon Rahm emboca un 'putt' con una copa de vino

El golfista español, número 2 del mundo, ha participado en un reto solidario

20.04.2020 | 12:23
El golfista español Jon Rahm, número 2 del mundo, ha participado en un reto solidario que consiste en embocar un 'putt' bebiendo al mismo tiempo un copa de vino con el que el PGA Tour, el circuito estadounidense, ha recaudado junto a una bodega de California 100.000 dólares para organizadores de caridad.




Rahm, que se encuentra confinado en Arizona, ha publicado un vídeo en sus redes sociales en el que, calzado con unas zapatillas del Athletic Club, golpea la bola a dos metros del hoyo de un pequeño minigolf instalado en el salón de su casa mientras bebe un vaso de vino.




"Está claro que este un gran reto para los españoles!", bromea el vizcaíno en ese mensaje en el que recogió la invitación del también golfista Ryan Palmer y lanzó el desafío a sus compañeros de circuito Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson y Rory McIlroy.
