03 de mayo de 2020
03.05.2020
HALTEROFILIA

'La Montaña' de Juego de Tronos levanta ¡501 kg!

Hafthor Bjornsson, que interpreta a Gregor Clegan, bate el récord mundial de peso muerto

03.05.2020 | 11:10
La Montaña de Juego de Tronos

El islandés Hafthor Bjornsson estableció un nuevo récord del mundo de levantamiento de peso muerto, al elevar 501 kilogramos este sábado 2 de mayo en un evento celebrado en el Thor's Power Gym.

"Estoy contento, en forma, es una buena marca y delante de mi familia y amigos. Podía haber levantado más pero para qué", dijo después de desatar la euforia de la sala con su actuación, un Bjornsson conocido también por su papel del personaje Gregor Clegane, 'La Montaña' de la serie Juego de Tronos.

La búsqueda de ser la primera persona en levantar más de media tonelada fue retransmitida en directo a todo el mundo. Bjornsson, reconocido como el hombre más fuerte del mundo en 2018, batió el récord que tenía el británico Eddie Hall de 2016.
