Racismo | La policía londinense pide disculpas a Bianca Williams por su detención sin motivo aparente

La policía Metropolitana de Londres ha pedido disculpas a la atleta Bianca Williams a y su pareja, Ricardo dos Santos, por las maneras en las que ambos fueron parados y detenidos cuando conducían camino de un entrenamiento.









They say the uk isn't racist. Yesterday routing home from training we got pulled over because @MetPoliceUK assumed the car was driving suspiciously. They put out a fabricated report so here is the full story and my reply. https://t.co/NS5yA6KxCv

Since this incident there's been people on social media saying there must be 'two sides to the story', or 'they must've been doing something' - the usual victim blaming.



Looking forward to how they're going to explain away an apology by the Met? https://t.co/jQbHjwWuZ9