Racismo | La policía londinense pide disculpas a Bianca Williams por su detención sin motivo aparente

La policía Metropolitana de Londres ha pedido disculpas a la atleta Bianca Williams a y su pareja, Ricardo dos Santos, por las maneras en las que ambos fueron parados y detenidos cuando conducían camino de un entrenamiento.
They say the uk isn't racist.— Bianca Williams (@BiancaaWills) July 5, 2020
Yesterday routing home from training we got pulled over because @MetPoliceUK assumed the car was driving suspiciously.
They put out a fabricated report so here is the full story and my reply. https://t.co/NS5yA6KxCv
Since this incident there's been people on social media saying there must be 'two sides to the story', or 'they must've been doing something' - the usual victim blaming.— David Olusoga (@DavidOlusoga) July 8, 2020
Looking forward to how they're going to explain away an apology by the Met? https://t.co/jQbHjwWuZ9
Met Police apologises to British sprinter Bianca Williams over stop-and-search https://t.co/wTegkA7cc4— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 8, 2020
We welcome a full and thorough investigation. pic.twitter.com/vAvZw52Rgq— Bianca Williams (@BiancaaWills) July 8, 2020
