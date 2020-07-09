Servicios
09 de julio de 2020
09.07.2020
ATLETISMO

Racismo | La policía londinense pide disculpas a Bianca Williams por su detención sin motivo aparente

La atleta y su pareja, Ricardo dos Santos, fueron parados y detenidos, sin motivo y por el color de su piel, cuando conducían camino de un entrenamiento

09.07.2020 | 14:02
Racismo | La policía londinense pide disculpas a Bianca Williams por su detención sin motivo aparente
Racismo | La policía londinense pide disculpas a Bianca Williams por su detención sin motivo aparente

La policía Metropolitana de Londres ha pedido disculpas a la atleta Bianca Williams a y su pareja, Ricardo dos Santos, por las maneras en las que ambos fueron parados y detenidos cuando conducían camino de un entrenamiento.





La policía se personó en casa de Williams para pedir disculpas.



Según las quejas de Williams la policía paró el coche en el que viajaban ambos por ser negros.

La policía inmovilizó a Dos Santos, esposándole, durante 45 minutos.

El hijo de ambos, de tres meses, se encontraba en el coche durante todo el incidente.



Estas disculpas no han terminado de convencer a Williams, que se quejó de que se hayan disculpado por la "angustia" causada, pero no por las acciones que realizaron los policías. "Una investigación independiente es necesaria, ya que la policía Metropolitana ha demostrado que no se puede confiar en ellos para investigar una queja hacia ellos, haciendo público que no ha habido ninguna mala conducta", escribió Williams en Instagram.



"Hemos recibido una disculpa por la angustia que nos pudiera haber causado el incidente, pero no por las acciones injustificadas que los policías tomaron contra nosotros", agregó la atleta.
