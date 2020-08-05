Servicios
05 de agosto de 2020
05.08.2020
CICLISMO - VUELTA A POLONIA

Piden cárcel para Groenewegen por su brutal acción

La UCI ha iniciado una investigación y Jakobsen ha sido ingresado en coma en el hospital, donde está siendo operado

05.08.2020 | 21:34
Imagen de la caída de Jakobsen en la meta de la Vuelta a Polonia
Imagen de la caída de Jakobsen en la meta de la Vuelta a Polonia

Con el paladar y el tracto respiratorio aplastados, con un traumatismo craneoencefálico muy grave y tras perder mucha sangre, intubado y en coma inducido, según los médicos de la carrera, fue trasladado en helicóptero a un hospital el neerlandés Fabio Jakobsen (Deceunick-Quick Step), tras su escalofriante caída en los últimos metros del sprint de la primera etapa de la Vuelta a Polonia. El neerlandés estaba siendo operado por la noche de sus graves heridas.

Una fea maniobra de su compatriota Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), le lanzó contra las vallas y contra un juez de carrera al que hubo también que reanimar.



Los jueces expulsaron de la carrera a Groenewegen y dieron ganador de la etapa a Jakobsen. Tras ellos cruzaron la meta por los suelos Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), que fue trasladado a un centro médico con posible fractura der clavícula, y el esloveno Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott). Edu Prades, del Movistar Team, se llevó un fuerte golpe en la espalda y fue atendido igualmente en el hospital.

El director del equipo de Jakobsen, el belga Patrick Lefevere, tachó la acción de «criminal». «Voy a un juzgado. Esto debe quedar fuera del ciclismo», añadió en su Twitter.



La Unión Ciclista Internacional (UCI) ha puesto en marcha la maquinaria para ver si la acción de Groenewegen debe ser castigada con algo más que la descalificación de la carrera. En un comunicado ha condenado los hechos: «La UCI condena enérgicamente el comportamiento peligroso del corredor Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), quien envió a Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) a las barreras a pocos metros de la meta, causando un choque colectivo al final de la carrera".

"Groenewegen fue descalificado de la carrera por los comisarios", sigue diciendo el comunicado. "La UCI, que considera que el comportamiento es inaceptable, remitió de inmediato el asunto a la Comisión Disciplinaria para solicitar la imposición de sanciones proporcionales a la gravedad de los hechos. Nuestra Federación está de todo corazón con los corredores afectados».

El equipo de Groenewegen mostró sus disculpas por el comportamiento de su corredor, sobre el que estudian aplicar algún tipo de sanción, a través de otro comunicado en las redes sociales, en el que desean además la pronta recuperación de los afectados. «Nuestros pensamientos están con Fabio Jakobsen y otras personas involucradas en el terrible accidente en el Tour de Polonia. Los accidentes como estos no deberían suceder. Ofrecemos nuestras sinceras disculpas y discutiremos internamente lo que sucedió antes de que podamos hacer cualquier otra declaración».

