19 de septiembre de 2020
19.09.2020
Pogacar hace historia en la contrarreloj y gana el Tour de Francia
CICLISMO

Insólito: un camión provoca una caída multitudinaria

La UCI tomará medidas en el asunto ante la gravedad de incidente y las protestas de los ciclistas por la falta de seguridad

19.09.2020 | 17:52
Un camión hace caer al pelotón

El Tour de Francia finaliza este domingo en París, pero al mismo tiempo esta semana se está disputando la Vuelta a Luxemburgo. Una ronda plagada de incidentes que han hecho reaccionar a la UCI, la Unión Ciclista Internacional, que ha anunciado que tomará medidas en el asunto.



La más grave y que podía haber acabado en tragedia ha ocurrido este domingo, cuando un camión ha aparecido en mitad de la carretera tras una curva ciega, lo que ha provocado una caída multitudinaria, al parecer sin consecuencias graves.



Ya el pasado miércoles, en la segunda etapa, el pelotón rodó en los kilómetros finales entre numerosos coches aparcados, con la carrera lanzada y situaciones de verdadero peligro. Al día siguiente, los ciclistas protestaron con cien kilómetros de carrera neutralizada exigiendo mayor seguridad.
