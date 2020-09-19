Insólito: un camión provoca una caída multitudinaria

El Tour de Francia finaliza este domingo en París, pero al mismo tiempo esta semana se está disputando la Vuelta a Luxemburgo. Una ronda plagada de incidentes que han hecho reaccionar a la UCI, la Unión Ciclista Internacional, que ha anunciado que tomará medidas en el asunto.





The multiple incidents reported throughout the event related to the shortcomings of the race organisation are not acceptable and will be investigated and reviewed at next week's UCI Management Committee. The appropriate measures will he taken to ensure rider safety at events.