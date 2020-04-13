Djokovic reta a Nadal, LeBron, Ronaldo, Messi o Bolt a una postura imposible

Novak Djokovic, junto a su pareja Jelena Ristic, quiso felicitar la Pascua desde su confinamiento por la pandemia del coronavirus a sus más de 7,1 millones de seguidores en Instagram. Una felicitación en la que aprovechó para retar a grandes estrellas del deporte a imitarle en una postura imposible. Una postura de AcroYoga en pareja.
Entre los retados se encuentran Rafa Nadal, LeBron James, Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Stanislas Wawrinka, Nemanja Matic, Luka Modric,Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tom Brady, Luka Doncic, Simone Biles, Paul Pogba y también famosos actores como Hugh Jackman o Will Smith.
Happy Easter everyone! Awaiting our Orthodox Christian Easter to arrive with plenty of time for new challenges ??... @jelenadjokovicndf and I decided to challenge you guys and our @novakfoundation community to try this acro yoga position this week with a partner- spouse, kids, roommate, sibling, parents, coach, whoever you're staying at home with that's up for it ?????? Keep your cores strong and your backs safe. Show us what you've got ???? @rogerfederer @rafaelnadal @stefanostsitsipas98 @medwed33 @karenkhachanov @fabiofogna @cristiano @leomessi @_rl9 @ivanaspanovic @willsmith @stanwawrinka85 @andymurray @nemanjamatic @lukamodric10 @giannis_an34 @kingjames @tombrady @lukadoncic @boban @simonebiles @aleksandar.atanasijevic__14 @thehughjackman @iamgaelmonfils @matberrettini @andriyshevchenko @paulpogba @usainbolt???????? - ?????? ????? ????? ???? ????? ?????. ? ?????????? ???????????? ?????? ?????? ? ?? ??? ???????? ?? ??? ???????? ?? ??????? ???? ?????????? ? ???? ?? ?????????,???????,????????? ??? ?? ??? ??? ????????? ????? ?? ???? ????? ?????????? ???? ???????. ? ??????? ?? ?? ??? ???? ??????? ?? #acroyoga #healthyathome #happyeaster #nolefam #NDFacroyogachallenge
