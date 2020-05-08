Servicios
08 de mayo de 2020
08.05.2020
Los mejores momentos de la final de la Eurocup 2014

Disfruta del vídeo de Dazn que revive la victoria del Valencia Basket ante el Unics

08.05.2020 | 13:11
Campeones de la Eurocup 2014
Campeones de la Eurocup 2014
Campeones de la Eurocup 2014

El Valencia Basket celebra estos días el aniversario del tútulo de campeones de la Eurocup que conquistó ante el Unics Kazan en 2014. Para conmemorar el aniversario, Dzne ha emitido un vídeo repasando las mejores jugadas de aquella histórica eliminatoria final. Una joya que los seguidores del Valencia Basket no pueden perderse.

