Los mejores momentos de la final de la Eurocup 2014

El Valencia Basket celebra estos días el aniversario del tútulo de campeones de la Eurocup que conquistó ante el Unics Kazan en 2014. Para conmemorar el aniversario, Dzne ha emitido un vídeo repasando las mejores jugadas de aquella histórica eliminatoria final. Una joya que los seguidores del Valencia Basket no pueden perderse.





