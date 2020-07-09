Servicios
09 de julio de 2020
09.07.2020
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Superdeporte
Levante-EMV
Valencia
31 / 23º
Alicante
33 / 23º
Castellón
31 / 22º
VÍDEOS
Los goles de la 35ª jornada de LaLiga Santander  | Los goles de la 39ª jornada de LaLiga SmartBank
MERCADO DE FICHAJES

Derrick Williams: "Estoy deseando ganar partidos con el Valencia Basket"

El nuevo fichaje del conjunto 'taronja' afronta esta nueva etapa motivado y cargado de ilusión

09.07.2020 | 09:42
Derrick Williams, durante un partido con el Fenerbahçe.
Derrick Williams, durante un partido con el Fenerbahçe.

Fichaje muy importante el conseguido por el Valencia Basket al atar para la próxima temporada a Derrick Williams. Y más si el número 2 del draft de 2011 demuestra sobre la pista sus intenciones una vez confirmado oficialmente su fichaje por el equipo taronja.

"Estoy emocionado de comenzar este nuevo viaje con el Valencia Basket en España", destacó el ala-pívot norteamericano, que al mismo tiempo quiso agradecer a través de sus redes sociales el compromiso de los de La Fonteta "por mantener su palabra de no exponer mi compromiso tres días antes. Eso significa más que cualquier cosa para mí".

"Estoy emocionado de ir a trabajar y ganar partidos con vosotros", subrayó el ya exjugador del Fenerbahçe, club del que también quiso despedirse con elogios y palabras de agradecimiento.



"Primero, gracias a todos en el Fenerbahçe, a los aficionados... todos los días todos llenabais mi bandeja de entrada con mensajes, comentarios, € el amor y la pasión de todos los aficionados turcos es todo lo que podemos pedir como jugadores de baloncesto. Gracias por los momentos especiales", señaló Derrick Williams.



Una etapa que guardará siempre en el corazón, y en parte será por sus compañeros de equipo. "A todos mis compañeros de equipo gracias por hacerme sentir tan bienvenido en el equipo y en un país en el que nunca he vivido. Todos vosotros me hicisteis sentir como si hubiera estado en Estambul durante años", aseguró el californiano.



"La energía en Estambul y en una camiseta como la del Fenerbahce es diferente a cualquier cosa que haya experimentado en el baloncesto. Gracias de nuevo", concluyó Derrick Williams.



También te puede interesar: Vídeo: Derrick Williams y su paso por el concurso de mates de la NBA
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Noticias relacionadas

Buscador de deportes

noticias de SuperdeporteMapa web
Fútbol
Baloncesto
Especiales
superdeporte.es
Clasificados
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Superdeporte Empresa Editorial, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies | Preferencias de privacidad