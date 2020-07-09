Derrick Williams: "Estoy deseando ganar partidos con el Valencia Basket"

Fichaje muy importante el conseguido por el Valencia Basket al atar para la próxima temporada a Derrick Williams. Y más si el número 2 del draft de 2011 demuestra sobre la pista sus intenciones una vez confirmado oficialmente su fichaje por el equipo taronja.



"Estoy emocionado de comenzar este nuevo viaje con el Valencia Basket en España", destacó el ala-pívot norteamericano, que al mismo tiempo quiso agradecer a través de sus redes sociales el compromiso de los de La Fonteta "por mantener su palabra de no exponer mi compromiso tres días antes. Eso significa más que cualquier cosa para mí".



"Estoy emocionado de ir a trabajar y ganar partidos con vosotros", subrayó el ya exjugador del Fenerbahçe, club del que también quiso despedirse con elogios y palabras de agradecimiento.





Im excited to start this new journey with @valenciabasket in Spain. Thank you for keeping your word in not exposing my commitment 3 days prior. That means more then anything to me. Excited to get to work and win games with you guys ???????????????? — Derrick Williams (@DWXXIII) July 8, 2020

First , thank you to all the @FBBasketbol fans .. every single day you all would fill my inbox .. messages .. comments .. and the love and passion from all the Turkish fans is all you can ask for as a basketball player. Thank you for the special moments — Derrick Williams (@DWXXIII) July 8, 2020

To all my teammates.. thank you for making me feel so welcome on the team and in a country I've never lived in .. but all of you made me feel like I had been in Istanbul for years. — Derrick Williams (@DWXXIII) July 8, 2020

The energy in Istanbul and in a Fenerbahce Jersey is different then anything I've experienced in basketball Thank you again ! ???? — Derrick Williams (@DWXXIII) July 8, 2020

"Primero, gracias a todos en el Fenerbahçe, a los aficionados... todos los días todos llenabais mi bandeja de entrada con mensajes, comentarios, € e. Gracias por los momentos especiales", señaló Derrick Williams.Una etapa que guardará siempre en el corazón, y en parte será por sus compañeros de equipo. "en el equipo y en un país en el que nunca he vivido. Todos vosotros me hicisteis sentir como si hubiera estado en Estambul durante años", aseguró el californiano.. Gracias de nuevo", concluyó Derrick Williams.