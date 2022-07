So, #Barca informed #ValenciaBasket that they want Nikola #Kalinić in their team for next season (offer €2.6m/2y).



However, there are also #Monaco and #Zenit in the mix with better offers (!) than Barca, and also staying in #Zvezda has not (yet) fallen off as an option either…