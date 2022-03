Ex 🇺🇦 & 🇷🇺 CF (94’ WC Golden boot winner) Oleh Salenko is still in Kyiv



‘(I) used to be a Soviet man’



‘This has all changed’



‘Ppl in St P (including my ex wife) all think RU are ‘defending’ - I’ve cut them off - had enough of listening to their rubbish when children are dying’ pic.twitter.com/SFOGYFtEmq