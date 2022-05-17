The audio's discovered by Superdeporte regarding comments from the president of Valencia CF, Anil Murhty, also include words about Liverpool, Newcastle or even what Peter Lim, owner of the club, is like. In this sense, the president of Valencia CF makes clear what his opinion is about Liverpool and Liverpool FC.

"Liverpool (the city) is shit, Liverpool as football club began to internationalise twenty years ago with a one thousand million budget... with a major part of the income from the sale of the jerseys".

"If you visit Liverpool City & then make a trip to Valencia City, there is a difference. Even the streets in the city are different , with numerous industries (trading). However the club (Liverpool) is a local club with many fans, supporters, is so big internationally. Newcastle is also a shit city, but the club and its sponsors is on another level. Valencia need to know how to succesfully export the brand, we have tried to promote Valencia coordinating with politicians as a tourist destination but that was impossible".