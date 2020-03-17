Servicios
17 de marzo de 2020
17.03.2020
CORONAVIRUS
CORONAVIRUS

Gary Neville arremete contra Boris Johnson

El exentrenador del Valencia CF puso varios mensajes en las redes sociales quejándose de la falta de medidas del Primer Ministro Británico ante el coronavirus

17.03.2020 | 11:54
Gary Neville arremete contra Boris Johnson
Gary Neville arremete contra Boris Johnson

Gary Neville ha criticado al Primer Ministro británico, Boris Johnson por no actuar ante la pandemia del coronavirus que afecta a todo el planeta, con las mismas medidas de aislamiento y cierre de comercios, bares y restaurantes que han adoptado países como España, Italia y Francia.



Johnson recomendó, pero no ha prohibido, no acudir a bares, pubs y teatros para evitar contagios, lo que ha desatado las críticas del exentrenador del Valencia CF, que no entiende cómo no se hn cerrado ya los colegios: "De todas formas, va a cerrar los colegios en unos días. ¡Es un charlatán!".





Neville pidió también que el gobierno británico pusiera en marcha un paquetede medidas económicas para proteger el empleo y los negocios, hacer que todos los centros sanitarios privados dispongan de camas libres gratuitamente y comunicar una estrategia clara: "Boris Jonhson, ¡debes actuar ya!".
