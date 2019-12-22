Levante UD

Levante y Celta cierran 2019 en Orriols

la afición levantinista asiste en buen número al Ciutat de Valencia en la jornada 18 de la Liga Santander para disfrutar del encuentro entre Levante UD y Celta de Vigo
Ver noticia
noticias de SuperdeporteMapa web
Fútbol
Baloncesto
Especiales
superdeporte.es
Clasificados
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Superdeporte Empresa Editorial, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies