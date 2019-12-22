Levante y Celta cierran 2019 en Orriols

Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
Levante y Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante
El Levante y el Celta se enfrentan en el Ciutat de Valencia F. Bustamante