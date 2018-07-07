Servicios
07 de julio de 2018
07.07.2018
Servicios de utilidad
Superdeporte » Baloncesto
euroliga

Muere un jugador del Khimki en un tiroteo con la policía

Tyler Honeycutt, de 27 años, se atrincheró en su casa y las primeras investigaciones apuntan al suicidio

07.07.2018 | 18:49
Tyler Honeycutt (izquierda) junto a Rudy Fernández

Drama en el baloncesto europeo. El jugador del Khimki ruso Tyler Honeycutt ha sido encontrado muerto después de un tiroteo con la policía de Los Angeles, concretamente en el barrio de Sherman Oaks. Las autoridades acudieron al domicilio en el que se encontraba Honeycutt después de recibir una llamada alertando de un hombre con actitudes suicidas y en posesión de un arma de fuego. Según ha informado posteriormente la policía, cuando los agentes llegaron, el hombre -supuestamente Honeycutt- les habría amenazado con el arma, comenzando un tiroteo que habría acabado con la vida del jugador del Khimki.




Honeycutt, de 27 años, jugó la temporada pasada la Euroliga con el Khimki, disputando un partido en La Fonteta el pasado 26 de enero, y promediando 9,9 puntos, 5,4 rebotes y 1,8 asistencias, para 13,3 de valoración. Muchos jugadores europeos y norteamericanos han lamentado la muerte de un jugador muy querido entre sus excompañeros.

Ya este sábado, horas después del incidente, la Policía de Los Ángeles informaba que, las primeras investigaciones, apuntan a que Honeycutt no resultó herido por ninguno de los disparos de los agentes, sino que podría haberse herido a sí mismo con el arma que portaba.



