Muere un jugador del Khimki en un tiroteo con la policía

Drama en el baloncesto europeo. El jugador del Khimki ruso Tyler Honeycutt ha sido encontrado muerto después de un tiroteo con la policía de Los Angeles, concretamente en el barrio de Sherman Oaks. Las autoridades acudieron al domicilio en el que se encontraba Honeycutt después de recibir una llamada alertando de un hombre con actitudes suicidas y en posesión de un arma de fuego. Según ha informado posteriormente la policía, cuando los agentes llegaron, el hombre -supuestamente Honeycutt- les habría amenazado con el arma, comenzando un tiroteo que habría acabado con la vida del jugador del Khimki.





.@PDPIOJosh provides an update on the Officer-Involved Shooting in Van Nuys Division. No officers were injured, the suspect was struck by the officers gunfire and transported to a local hospital, and a handgun has been located at the scene. pic.twitter.com/fILXkrgNPL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) 7 de julio de 2018

Hate waking up to bad news, life is too short! Met homie when we were youngins working out for the rockets, He was my roommate that whole week. We clicked and were cool ever since. Whatever the story says I know one thing, he was a great dude, with a good heart. RIP Tyler???? — Errick McCollum (@ErrickM3) 7 de julio de 2018

UPDATE: Regarding last nights Officer-Involved Shooting in Van Nuys Division, it appears as if the suspect was not struck by any officer´s gunfire. The suspect appears to have sustained injures consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) 7 de julio de 2018

Honeycutt, de 27 años, jugó la temporada pasada la Euroliga con el Khimki, disputando un partido en La Fonteta el pasado 26 de enero , y promediando 9,9 puntos, 5,4 rebotes y 1,8 asistencias, para 13,3 de valoración. Muchos jugadores europeos y norteamericanos han lamentado la muerte de un jugador muy querido entre sus excompañeros.Ya este sábado, horas después del incidente, la Policía de Los Ángeles informaba que, las primeras investigaciones, apuntan a que Honeycutt no resultó herido por ninguno de los disparos de los agentes, sino que podría haberse herido a sí mismo con el arma que portaba.