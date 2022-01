I’m very happy to announce that next year I will race for the team WRT in the Fanatec GT world challenge with a Audi R8 LMS.will be 10 races.I will race(among the others)in Imola,Misano and in the 24hours of Spa.

Thanks to Vincent Vosse and to Audi for this great opportunity😍 pic.twitter.com/6SsSXpnFai