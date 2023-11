🇺🇦🗒 26 players have been called up to the NT of Ukraine for the game against Italy. Four more players have been included in the reserve list.



🔔 First call for Vladyslav Dubinchak and Maksym Talovierov



🏠 20.11 ⚔️ Italy (BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany) pic.twitter.com/f0bNOVJTHP