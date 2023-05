The doctor arrives. @ValeYellow46 will make his La Sarthe debut as he will compete at Road to Le Mans on June 8 & 9, the support event of the centenary @24hoursoflemans! How's THAT for an announcement?



Full entry list available on our website: https://t.co/Xmod5vN7xe#VR46 pic.twitter.com/rHA5g9mOb3