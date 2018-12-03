Servicios
03 de diciembre de 2018
03.12.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Levante-EMV
Valencia
20 / 9º
Alicante
20 / 11º
Castellón
19 / 10º
ÚLTIMA HORA
Clasificación de LaLiga  | Quiniela  | Horario y dónde ver el VCF-Ebro
SURF

Trágica muerte de la pareja de moda del surf

Hallan sus cuerpos sin vida en la cama juntos... y abrazados

03.12.2018 | 18:39
Michelle Avila y Christian Kent.
Michelle Avila y Christian Kent.

El mundo del surf está de luto. Y es que la pareja más conocida y mediática de este deporte,  Michelle Avila, de 23 años, y Christian Kent, de 20, aparecieron muertos en la cama hace unos días.



Al parecer, según apuntan las investigaciones que se están llevando a cabo, la causa de la muerte apunta hacia una sobredosis después de haber asistido esa misma noche a una fiesta en  Newport Beach (California), la localidad natal de Michelle.



Fue precisamente la madre de ésta la que halló sus cuerpos a la mañana siguiente ya sin vida. Ambos estaban juntos en la cama€ y abrazados.

También te puede interesar: Vídeo. Escalofriante accidente mortal de un instructor de parapente.
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Buscador de deportes

Vuelta a España


-Toda la actualidad de la Vuelta a España
- a España
- de la Vuelta a España
-Lade la Vuelta a España

-Consulta el palmarés de la Vuelta a Espana
noticias de SuperdeporteMapa web
Fútbol
Baloncesto
Especiales
superdeporte.es
Clasificados
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Superdeporte Empresa Editorial, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies